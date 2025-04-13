Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in nVent Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

nVent Electric Price Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

