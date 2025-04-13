FIL Ltd Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at $60,796,804.20. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total transaction of $3,486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,289,676.49. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,672 shares of company stock valued at $63,344,272 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $92.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 180.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.