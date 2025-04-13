FIL Ltd Purchases 23,911 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,911 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

