Optimize Financial Inc Buys New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 76,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 759.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $3,504,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

ICE stock opened at $155.92 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

