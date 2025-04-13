650 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Bought by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,780,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,242,000 after buying an additional 67,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,645,000 after acquiring an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,771,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 467,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,391,000 after purchasing an additional 51,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $347.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $272.93 and a one year high of $553.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

