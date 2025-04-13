Optimize Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 7,913 REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,819,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,215,000 after buying an additional 1,646,293 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in REV Group by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 524,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 173,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 136,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of REV Group by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 77,163 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $146,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,436.82. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REV Group Stock Performance

REV Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:REVG opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.22. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

