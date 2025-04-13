Optimize Financial Inc Makes New $223,000 Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Avient by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avient by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

Avient stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $54.68.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

