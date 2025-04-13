Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Marcus stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $505.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1,529.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 65,327 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Marcus by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 78,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

