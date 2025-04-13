Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at UBS Group

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $340.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.33.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $210.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.71.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

