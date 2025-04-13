Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,331,000 after purchasing an additional 122,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,523,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after acquiring an additional 739,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $115,193,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.52.

Shares of NBIX opened at $90.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total value of $21,836,853.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,911,518.16. This trade represents a 22.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $9,197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,157,968. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,906 shares of company stock valued at $33,869,030. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

