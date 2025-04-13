Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAGP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SAGP opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.86. Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80.

About Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF

The Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (SAGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in various global stocks engaged in lobbying activities with the US federal government. SAGP was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

