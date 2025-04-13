Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,724 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,565.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

