Covestor Ltd Buys 280 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $45.59 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,113.38. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

