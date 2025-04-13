Covestor Ltd Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $312,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,435.50. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,420.85. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.1 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

