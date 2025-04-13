Covestor Ltd Sells 817 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.70. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.97%.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

