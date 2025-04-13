Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 165,673 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,673 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $66,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.94.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $221.67 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

