Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,511 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stride were worth $57,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $5,696,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Stride by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 578,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after buying an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Stride by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LRN has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.
Stride Stock Performance
Stride stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.33.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- What is a support level?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.