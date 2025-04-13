Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $38,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. CX Institutional boosted its stake in MetLife by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,748 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 776,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

