Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Stock Up 0.8 %

Vertex stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 213.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. Research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,041,052.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,428,435.36. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. This represents a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

