Petros Family Wealth LLC Invests $150,000 in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 140,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Park Aerospace Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $12.94 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $257.83 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

