Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 624,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $43,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,653,380.98. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,566.28. The trade was a 12.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,926,730 in the last 90 days. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $53.41 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.