Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $70,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

DLR opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average is $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

