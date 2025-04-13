Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 614,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 437,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Northland Capmk raised Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

