Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,003 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $35,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $18,169,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in FirstCash by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,076,000 after buying an additional 123,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after buying an additional 108,353 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 648,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FCFS opened at $120.62 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.29.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

