Qtron Investments LLC Takes $739,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1,447.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

Insulet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $253.99 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.