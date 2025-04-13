Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Centene by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Centene by 5.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 60,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.82 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

