Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading 10.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.26. 196,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 258,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DNTH shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $565.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 390.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 413,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.