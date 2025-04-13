Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $155.48 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.64 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

