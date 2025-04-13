Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 86,787 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,787 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $47,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its position in Republic Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.13.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $244.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.