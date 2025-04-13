Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 2,313 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.97 and a 1-year high of $252.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.64.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

