Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.46.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ON

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.