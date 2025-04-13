Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Trading Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $531.82 and last traded at $535.11. Approximately 1,220,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 755,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.50.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $231,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,233,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 105.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.