Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 771868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Hitachi Stock Up 144.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.52. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

