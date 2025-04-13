StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.35. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

