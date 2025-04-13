Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RVP opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.21% of Retractable Technologies worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

