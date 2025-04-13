BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of BPT stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 429,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.01% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

