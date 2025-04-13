Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 31049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPMLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

