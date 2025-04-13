Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $56.33 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 825,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,153 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $56,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 761.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 39,834 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 311,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

CARR opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.