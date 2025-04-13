iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,367,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,520,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 7.4 %

BATS QUAL opened at $163.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

