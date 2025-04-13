Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 579 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after buying an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,650,000 after buying an additional 37,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 253,679 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.6 %

FRPT opened at $80.19 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.90 and a twelve month high of $164.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

