Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $236.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $188.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.99%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

