Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $354,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in S&P Global by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.14.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $465.14 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $504.81 and a 200 day moving average of $506.17. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.