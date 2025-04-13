Qtron Investments LLC Buys 5,459 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 747.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,758,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 280.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

