3,100 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TransUnion by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $113.17.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,923.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $372,751 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

