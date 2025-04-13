DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $110.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.03.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,363,000 after purchasing an additional 359,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,831,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,569,000 after purchasing an additional 147,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after buying an additional 386,670 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2,783.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after buying an additional 1,574,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,942,000 after buying an additional 294,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.