Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,560 Shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MISL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 235,285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MISL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.