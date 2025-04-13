Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 656 Shares of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BOAT opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79. SonicShares Global Shipping ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47.

Get SonicShares Global Shipping ETF alerts:

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Global Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.