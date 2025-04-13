Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,197 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $6,900,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,737.92. This trade represents a 95.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

