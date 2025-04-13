Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.51% from the stock’s current price.

FTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.83.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.6 %

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $98.92 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -989.10 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.