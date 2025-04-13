Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 197.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 220,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BATS BUFR opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

